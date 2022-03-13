US, China officials to meet as tensions mount over Russia AAMER MADHANI and JOSH BOAK, Associated Press March 13, 2022 Updated: March 13, 2022 10:21 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is sending his national security adviser for talks with a senior Chinese official in Rome on Monday as concerns grow that China is amplifying Russian disinformation in the Ukraine war and may help Russia evade punishment from economic sanctions.
The talks between national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi will center on “efforts to manage the competition between our two countries and discuss the impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine on regional and global security," said Emily Horne, speaking for the White House national security council.
AAMER MADHANI and JOSH BOAK