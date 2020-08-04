US Army names head of V Corps HQ to be based in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — U.S. and Polish defense officials attended a ceremony Tuesday to name the commander of U.S. Army V Corps overseas headquarters, which will be located in Poland to further enhance America's military presence in the region.

U.S. Army Chief of Staff, Gen. James McConville named Maj. Gen. John Kolasheski as the commanding general of the headquarters that will have a staff of about 200, starting in 2021.

Last week, while announcing the withdrawal of some 12,000 troops from Germany, U.S. defense leaders said the V Corps headquarters abroad will be in Poland.

Its mission will be operational planning, command and oversight of U.S. forces based on a rotational basis in Poland and elsewhere in Europe.

Some 4,500 U.S. troops are currently based in Poland, but about 1,000 more are to be added, under a bilateral decision announced last year.

“The activation of an additional Corps headquarters provides the needed level of command and control focused on synchronizing U.S. Army, allied, and partner nation tactical formations operating in Europe," McConville said, during Tuesday's ceremony in the southern city of Krakow, .