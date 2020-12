CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Residents along a the route of a longtime United Parcel Service driver from St. Louis have surprised her with a check for a new roof.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Carolyn Crump initially came back to the neighborhood Friday because she was told there was a missing package. Instead, she was led blindfolded to Concordia Park, where more than 60 of her customers — and their dogs — were waiting.