UP university will offer classes, degrees in Lower Peninsula

ST. HELEN, Mich. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula university is expanding into Michigan's Lower Peninsula.

Lake Superior State University said it will offer classes at Charlton Heston Academy in St. Helen in Roscommon County, about 150 miles north of Lansing.

Students can pursue bachelor's degrees in nursing, cannabis chemistry, cannabis business, business administration management and elementary education. Two-year degrees will be available in general studies and cannabis science.

LSSU is determining whether fall classes will be online or in-person.

The programs will enhance the “quality of life of the region, in this case in a part of the state that has limited access to the pursuit of higher education within reasonable driving distance,” said Rodney Hanley, president of LSSU in Sault Ste. Marie.

The university already offers classes to Heston Academy students in grades 8-12.