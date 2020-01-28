UNM athlete shot in leg at house party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque Journal is reporting that a female University of New Mexico athlete was shot in the leg at a party in Albuquerque on Sunday.

The paper says she was with several other student athletes at a house party.

Another person was shot in the ankle.

Albuquerque police are investigating. No further information was available.