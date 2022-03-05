UNM aims to transform ethnic studies program into department

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Kirsten Pai Buick said the University of New Mexico was the one place she interviewed that didn’t ask her whether her study of African American art and history qualified her to teach American history.
She knew then, two decades ago, that UNM was the right place for her. The university announced that it has appointed Buick as director of the Africana Studies program. She will oversee the area of study transition from a program to an ethnic studies department. The UNM Faculty Senate voted Feb. 22 to make the change.