UNLV students question facilities fees during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The University of Nevada Las Vegas has reduced its student life facilities fee by $50, but many students raised concerns about fees for services that are limited or no longer available because of COVID-19.

The student life facilities fee was reduced from $223 to $173 a semester for the school year to compensate for limited access during the pandemic, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. All students enrolled in four or more course credits are required to pay it.

The student life facilities fee was created in 2010 with student support and helps fund the student union and student recreation and wellness center, according to the university’s website. The funds assist with management, building maintenance, equipment and student activities.

“More importantly, it covers a significant number of staff positions in both of those areas and programming,” said Juanita Fain, vice president for student affairs. “I really think the name of that fee is a misnomer.”

The university is offering about 80% of its classes online so many of the 30,000 students who are remote learning are not using the student-centered campus facilities and those who are have to contend with limited hours or closed buildings, officials said.

The reduction was "really just to acknowledge that we understand that students have significant financial stress right now,” Fain said.

Student Body President Joshua Padilla said Friday that many students are frustrated over the fees.

In addition the university, the Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents implemented a new temporary student surcharge this year to offset budget cuts. The fee ranges from $3 to $8 a credit, which can surpass $100 for a full-time student taking 12 credits.