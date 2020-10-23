UNH to extend winter break, cut spring break during pandemic

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The University of New Hampshire is extending its winter break for a week but eliminating spring break in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Like many schools, UNH is sending students home for Thanksgiving and then conducting classes and final exams remotely in December. Classes will resume on campus Feb. 1, a week later than originally scheduled, UNH President James Dean said last week.

Given the extra-long break, officials have decided to cancel spring break, but some shorter breaks are planned, he said. Some campus buildings also will be closed in December and January to save money on heating, but arrangements will be made for those who need to work on campus.

Dean said 201 staff members and 44 faculty members have accepted early retirement offers made as the university seeks to recover financially from the pandemic. Lost revenue, plus the cost of testing, cleaning and protective equipment have added up to tens of millions of dollars.

THE NUMBERS

As of Thursday, 9,994 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 82 from the previous day. One new death was announced, bringing the total to 470.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has increased over the past two weeks from 76 new cases per day on Oct. 7 to 81 new cases per day on Oct. 21.

