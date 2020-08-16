UNH gets grant to design programs to help avoid opioids

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — The University of New Hampshire has received a grant for nearly $1 million to provide free online resources and in-person workshops to help people manage chronic pain and avoid the pitfalls of addictive opioids.

UNH Cooperative Extension will partner with the New Hampshire State Opioid Respnse Team to increase opportunities in rural communities to engage in prevention activities such as the Chronic Pain Self-Management Program and online education and skill building. They also want to increase training for health care professionals on alternative pain management strategies and preventing opioid misuse in patient populations.

The goal is to design and create educational videos, in-person and online workshops, and other materials for a variety of audiences.

“New Hampshire has one of the highest drug-related death rates in the nation,” said Kendra Lewis, youth and family resiliency state specialist. “The opioid epidemic is not just an urban issue, it is a big concern in rural areas, which are highly concentrated with older adult residents dealing with pain on a daily basis. Our hope is to offer all residents confronted with chronic pain, and their healthcare providers, different pain management options.”

The grant is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.