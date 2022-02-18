UN urges accountability for escalating violence in Haiti,

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council on Friday called for those responsible for violence in Haiti to be held accountable and expressed deep concern at the Caribbean nation’s “ongoing and protracted crises” including escalating gang violence.
The U.N.’s most powerful body urged all political stakeholders “to engage constructively to address Haiti’s underlying drivers of instability (and) to enable a path towards elections.” Council members also expressed concern at Haiti’s humanitarian situation and called for continued international support for its people.