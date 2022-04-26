UN takes step to put UN veto users under global spotlight

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly took a first step to put the five permanent members of the Security Council under a global spotlight Tuesday when they use their veto power, a move highlighted by Russia’s veto and threat of future vetoes that has paralyzed any action by the U.N.’s most powerful body on the Ukraine war.
The resolution, which was adopted by consensus by the 193-member assembly with the bang of its president’s gavel and a burst of applause, does not eliminate or limit the veto power of the permanent members -- the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France.