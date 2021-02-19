UN report: South Sudan's violence 'worse' than in civil war

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The scale of violence in South Sudan is “a lot worse” than during the country’s five-year civil war, a United Nations commission announced Friday, accusing senior officials of supporting armed groups that at times have included tens of thousands of fighters.
The new report by the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan was a sharp warning that civilians are as much at risk as ever for atrocities including gang rapes, forced displacement and abductions. The civil war that ended in 2018 killed an estimated nearly 400,000 people, and millions of people are still struggling to recover.