UN mission says 50 men pushed back into Bosnia from Croatia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The United Nations mission in Bosnia called Monday for urgent action to stop violent pushbacks and collective expulsions of refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants along the Croatian border following an incident last week involving 50 “visibly exhausted” men.

The mission said in a statement that U.N. teams and representatives of non-governmental organizations encountered the group walking near a border crossing with Croatia on Friday with wounds on their bodies and in need of clothes.