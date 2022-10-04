UN flood aid appeal jumps amid disease surge in Pakistan MUNIR AHMED, Associated Press Oct. 4, 2022 Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 7:54 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of8 A young girl plays outside her tent at a relief camp, in Jaffarabad, a district in the southwestern Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Almost 3 million children in Pakistan may miss at least one semester because of flood damage to schools, officials said Thursday, following heavy monsoon rains likely worsened by climate change. Zahid Hussain/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 People receive treatment at a temporary medical center in Jaffarabad, a flood-hit district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Pakistan said Monday there have been no fatalities for the past three days from the deadly floods that engulfed the country since mid-June, a hopeful sign that the nation is turning a corner on the disaster. Zahid Hussain/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 People from flood-affected areas wait to get free food distributed by a charity, in Chachro, near Tharparkar, a district of southern Sindh province, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Pakistan said Monday there have been no fatalities for the past three days from the deadly floods that engulfed the country since mid-June, a hopeful sign that the nation is turning a corner on the disaster. Pervez Masih/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 In this handout photo released by Pakistan Prime Minister Office, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, center, and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, left, interact with children at a school set up at a flood relief camp in Jaffarabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Guterres on Saturday toured Pakistan's flood-ravaged Sindh and Baluchistan provinces a day after saying the world is obligated to provide "massive" amounts of relief to the impoverished country. (Pakistan Prime Minister Office via AP) Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Displaced people from heavy monsoon flooding take refuge as they prepare tea at a temporary tent housing camp organized by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), in Sukkur, Pakistan, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Months of heavy monsoon rains and flooding have killed over a 1000 people and affected 3.3 million in this South Asian nation while half a million people have become homeless. Fareed Khan/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Alarmed by a surge in disease, the United Nations is asking for five times’ more international aid after deadly floods in Pakistan left millions of survivors homeless and at rising risk of waterborne diseases and other ailments.
The U.N. on Tuesday raised its request to $816 million from $160 million, saying recent assessments pointed to the urgent need for long-term help lasting into next year.