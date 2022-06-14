UN cuts food aid to 1.7 million hungry people in South Sudan

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — At least 1.7 million hungry people in South Sudan are losing humanitarian food aid “at the worst possible time” as the United Nations World Food Program suspends the help, blaming critical funding shortages.

South Sudan faces unprecedented hunger amid climate shocks, soaring food prices linked to the war in Ukraine and recovery from civil war. Over 60% of the population of more than 11 million people faces severe food insecurity, according to WFP, which said it had to halve food rations last year.