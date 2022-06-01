UN chief worries Ukraine war overshadowing climate fight

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
STOCKHOLM (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday warned that the Ukraine war is diverting attention away from climate change, while at the same time showcasing the world's “suicidal” dependence on fossil fuels.
Speaking ahead of an environmental conference in Stockholm, Guterres said the scale of the conflict has “inevitably” shifted the focus from other issues, including efforts to halt the global temperature rise.