UN board calls on Russia to leave Ukraine nuclear plant

LONDON (AP) — The U.N. atomic agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution Thursday calling on Moscow to immediately end its occupation of a Ukrainian nuclear power plant, where shelling of the facility and nearby areas in recent weeks heightened fears of a possible radiation disaster.
Poland and Canada proposed the resolution on behalf of Ukraine, which is not a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s top decision-making body. It passed with 26 votes. Russia and China voted against it while seven Asian and African countries abstained.