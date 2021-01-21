UN approves global conference on protecting religious sites EDITH M. LEDERER, Associated Press Jan. 21, 2021 Updated: Jan. 21, 2021 7:41 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this March 23, 2019 file photo, worshippers prepare to enter the Al Noor mosque following the previous week's mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand. A comprehensive report released Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 into the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings in which 51 Muslim worshippers were slaughtered sheds new light on how the gunman was able to elude detection by authorities as he planned out his attack. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this Monday, July 20, 2020 file photo, a container used by police is seen in front of the synagogue in Halle, Germany where a gunman made an attack on Yom Kippur 2019. Millions have be provided to enhance the security of Jewish sites, but some say it is still not enough and also doesn't tackle the question whether Jewish life can ever be normal and safe in Germany. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Members of Pakistan Hindu Council hold a protest against the attack on a Hindu temple in the northwestern town of Karak, in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Pakistani police arrested 14 people in overnight raids after a Hindu temple was set on fire and demolished by a mob led by supporters of a radical Islamist party, officials said. The temple's destruction Wednesday in the northwestern town of Karak drew condemnation from human rights activists and the minority Hindu community. Fareed Khan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution Thursday condemning damage and destruction of religious sites and asking the secretary-general to convene a global conference to spearhead public support for safeguarding places of religious heritage.
The resolution condemns the increasing targeting of “cultural property, including religious sites and ritual objects ... by terrorist attacks and outlawed militias,” often resulting in destruction as well as theft and illicit trafficking of stolen items.
Written By
EDITH M. LEDERER