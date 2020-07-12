UMass hockey players roll to raise funds for cancer charity

BOSTON (AP) — Two varsity hockey players at a Massachusetts college plan to don inline skates and roll from Boston to Michigan to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Andrew Walker and Jacob Adkins, roommates at the University of Massachusetts Boston, are scheduled to depart from campus on Monday for a roughly 875-mile skate to Mason, Michigan.

They plan to skate 100 to 150 miles per day and finish in seven to 10 days

Adkins, of Windham, New Hampshire, is a biology major whose family recently moved from Denver.

His mother, Ali, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2014 and was in and out of the hospital for a year until she was declared in remission in 2015.

“There’s all this craziness in the world, yet there’s still people battling cancer. We want to bring a positive light in the darkness," he said in a statement.

Walker, of Mason, Michigan, a biochemistry major whose grandfather passed away from cancer, said the American Cancer Society was an easy choice of charity to support.

“We were sitting around, not knowing what to do. Practice was off. Gyms were closed. So, we bought Rollerblades,” said Walker. “Our hardship on the trip will be a lot less than what people with cancer have gone through."