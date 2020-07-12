UMaine wants gardeners to help bees with native plants

ORONO, Maine (AP) — The University of Maine wants to help Maine's gardeners grow plants in a way that's friendlier to bees and other pollinators.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension is holding a webinar on the subject of selecting native plants for gardens on July 20.

UMaine Extension master gardener volunteer Ginger Laurits is scheduled to discuss the role native plants play in Maine ecosystems.

Laurits is also expected to talk about how to support local pollinator populations by planting native species.

Registration is required for the event.