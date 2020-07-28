UM curators combine chancellor and president positions

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The head of the four-campus University of Missouri system will continue to lead the flagship campus in Columbia to save money during the coronavirus pandemic.

Television station KMIZ reports that the University of Missouri System Board of Curators voted to combine the positions during a special meeting Tuesday.

Former MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright left Columbia earlier this year after accepting a job at the University of Central Florida. UM President Mun Choi has been acting as the interim chancellor since March 27.

In the meeting, Choi said in order for him to perform duties for both the president and chancellor position, the other chancellors will have to take on higher leadership roles.

The board discussed several concerns about the new system, like whether there would be favoritism toward the University of Missouri campus in Columbia. Members voiced concern about the other university campuses in Rolla, Kansas City and St. Louis becoming branches of the system.

The board created a council of chancellors to ensure the chancellors from each university have an equal voice.