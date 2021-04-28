UK watchdog steps up probe into Johnson's apartment refurb

LONDON (AP) — Britain's political spending watchdog said Wednesday it was scaling up an investigation into Prime Minister Boris Johnson's finances, saying there were “reasonable grounds” to suspect an offense had been committed over the pricey refurbishment of the prime minister's Downing Street residence.
The Electoral Commission has been looking into whether any funds used to pay for renovating the apartment should have been declared under the law on political donations, amid claims Johnson received a loan from his Conservative Party for the work.