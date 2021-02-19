UK vows to share vaccines, but details thin as G-7 meets

LONDON (AP) — Some of the world’s wealthiest countries are promising to share coronavirus vaccines with the poorest, but details of when and how many remain scarce as leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers hold their first meeting of 2021 on Friday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain, which holds the G-7 presidency this year, is meeting virtually with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan and the United States to discuss international challenges -- chief among them the pandemic that has killed almost 2.5 million people around the world.