UK to unveil spending plan amid big demands but little cash

LONDON (AP) — Pledging to face an economic storm, Britain's new government is set to offer an emergency budget featuring tens of billions in spending cuts and tax increases Thursday as it seeks to restore the U.K.'s economic credibility and patch up the nation's battered finances.
Just three weeks after taking office, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces the challenge of balancing the nation's budget while helping millions of people slammed by a cost-of-living crisis as Russia's war in Ukraine pushes up energy prices and slows economic growth.