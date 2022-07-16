UK to holds emergency response meeting ahead of record heat

LONDON (AP) — The British government is set to hold an emergency response meeting Saturday to plan for record high temperatures after authorities issued their first ever “red” warning for extreme heat early next week.

The alert covers large parts of England on Monday and Tuesday when temperatures may reach 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for the first time, posing a risk of serious illness and even death among healthy people, the U.K. Met office said Friday. The British record is 38.7C (101.7F), set in 2019.