UK starts to bring troops home as Kabul airlift winds down JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press Aug. 28, 2021 Updated: Aug. 28, 2021 6:49 a.m.
Members of the British armed forces 16 Air Assault Brigade walk to the air terminal after disembarking a RAF Voyager aircraft at Brize Norton, England, as they return from helping in operations to evacuate people from Kabul airport in Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. More than 100,000 people have been safely evacuated through the Kabul airport, according to the U.S., but thousands more are struggling to leave in one of history's biggest airlifts.
Volunteers help Afghan refugees and British citizens who have relatives and family in Afghanistan, who they will try to locate and bring out of the country, at the Afghanistan and Central Asia Association in London, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
LONDON (AP) — Britain began bringing troops home from Afghanistan as the country’s evacuation operation at Kabul airport wound down Saturday, and the U.K.’s top military officer acknowledged, “We haven’t been able to bring everybody out.”
A Royal Air Force plane carrying U.K. diplomatic staff and soldiers landed at the RAF Brize Norton airbase northwest of London early Saturday morning. The troops from the 16 Air Assault Brigade were part of a contingent of 1,000 British soldiers based in Kabul to help run the airlift.