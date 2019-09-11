UK court rules Johnson's suspension of Parliament unlawful

LONDON (AP) — A Scottish court has ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend the U.K. Parliament was unlawful, but did not order the suspension overturned.

Judges said Britain's Supreme Court must make the final decision.

A group of lawmakers is challenging the government's decision to prorogue, or suspend, Parliament, for five weeks until Oct. 14 — just over two weeks before Britain is due to leave the European Union.

They argue Johnson is trying to evade democratic scrutiny.

Last week a court in Edinburgh rejected the challenge, but that was overturned Wednesday on appeal.