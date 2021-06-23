UK: Windrush activists demand change in compensation program DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press June 23, 2021 Updated: June 23, 2021 3:09 p.m.
LONDON (AP) — People whose lives were torn apart when the government improperly questioned their right to be in the U.K. are demanding that a program designed to compensate them be taken out of the hands of the agency that violated their rights.
About a dozen activists spoke to journalists outside the Home Office ahead of a planned march Wednesday, saying the British government should create a new independent body to administer the program, which has been criticized for moving too slowly to process claims from the mostly Black victims of the scandal.