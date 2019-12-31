U of Vermont Medical Center names veteran doc new president

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's largest health care system has named a veteran physician as its new president and chief operating officer.

The appointment of Dr. Stephen Leffler was announced Monday by the Burlington-based University of Vermont Medical Center. The appointment is effective immediately.

Leffler had been serving as the interim leader of the medical center since the retirement last June of Eileen Whalen.

Leffler, 55, a native of Leicester, got his undergraduate degree from the University of Vermont and he a 1990 graduate of what is now known as UVM's Larner College of Medicine.

After serving a residency in New Mexico, Leffler returned to Vermont in 1993, where he has served in a variety of roles, including the director of the emergency department and chief medical officer.