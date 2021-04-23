U. of Michigan to require vaccinations to live on campus

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan will require COVID-19 vaccinations for students who live on its Ann Arbor campus this fall, school officials announced Friday.

President Mark Schlissel said shots will not be mandated for faculty, staff and other students “at this time," but he strongly encouraged everyone to get vaccinated. The requirement will allow residence halls to operate safely at nearly normal capacity, he said, after there were more than 600 infections in dorms last fall despite a mask requirement and other restrictions.