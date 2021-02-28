U.S. is 'gravely concerned' by reports of abuses in Ethiopia

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The U.S. is “gravely concerned by reported atrocities and the overall deteriorating situation” in Ethiopia's Tigray region, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in the toughest statement yet from the U.S. on Ethiopia's ongoing conflict.
Accounts of atrocities by Ethiopian forces against residents of the country's northwestern region of Tigray were detailed in reports by The Associated Press and by Amnesty International. Ethiopia's central government and regional officials in Tigray both believe that each other's governments are illegitimate after the pandemic disrupted elections.