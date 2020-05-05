U.S. News: Darien High ties for #1 in math, reading proficiency

In U.S. News Best High School 2020 Ranking, Darien High school was ranked first in the nation and in the state of Connecticut in the math and reading proficiency ranking.

With a ranking of 214 best high school in the country and a 98.8% overall score, DHS ranked fifth in the state for College Curriculum Breadth Index Rank. They also were seventh in CT for College Readiness as well as fifteenth for Math and Reading performance in the state.

Darien High School is also ranked as the third best high school in the state and 84 in the nation for STEM high schools. The top Connecticut high school is Connecticut IB Academy followed by Weston High School.

The AP participation rate is 71% and 62% pass at least one AP exam out of the 1,377 students attending. The graduation rate is 97%.

The number one high school in the nation is Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Virginia.

U.S. News performs their rankings by summing the weighted scored across six indicators of quality and then are given a scare between zero to 100. The six indicators are College Readiness, College Curriculum Breadth, Math and Reading Proficiency, Math and Reading Performance, Underserved Student Performance, and Graduation Rate.

The College Readiness Index is measured by the proportion of school’s 12th graders that took and passed AP or IB exams. The College Curriculum Breadth Index is calculated among school’s 2017-2018 12th graders from the percentage who took and the percentage who passed multiple AP or IB exams. Math and Reading Proficiency is measured by state tests and Math and Reading Performance is derived from the state assessments.

They gather their data from The Common Core of Data, statewide math and reading level assessment tests and high school graduation rates, College Board, and International Baccalaureate.

Read more on Darien’s ranking here: https://www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/connecticut/districts/darien-school-district/darien-high-school-4436.