U.S. Air Force Museum adding some evening hours in 2020

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Aerospace fans who have trouble fitting a museum visit into daytime hours will have the opportunity next year to make evening visits to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

The extended schedule once a month will give busy families and other people with time crunches more options to see and experience the museum's exhibits, museum officials said. The museum is open daily 9-5, but will remain open until 8 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month beginning next year.

Visitors on select evenings will get up-close looks at different vintage aircraft in the museum's collection with volunteer experts on hand to discuss and answer questions.

The museum near Dayton hosts some 800,000 visitors a year who can see more than 350 aerospace vehicles and thousands of artifacts. It also shows movies and offers simulators and other attractions.

Admissions and parking are free.

