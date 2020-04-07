Two vehicles — unlocked with keys inside — stolen from Darien homes

Stolen motor vehicles

On March 30, an Old Farm Road resident said at some point overnight, his 2017 Range Rover was stolen from his driveway. The vehicle had been left unlocked and the keys were left inside. The complainant stated the vehicle’s tracking device was showing it on Woodward Avenue in Norwalk. Norwalk police responded to the scene and confirmed its location. Detectives responded to the vehicle’s location to process for evidence. While checking the nearby area, officers located a 2019 Audi Q5 on Berry Ln. that had been stolen from a Greenwich resident residing on Sound Beach Ave. The Greenwich Police were made aware and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

On April 4, a Dubois Street resident said at some point during the overnight hours, his 2012 Jeep Cherokee was stolen from his driveway. The vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys inside. On April 5 at 6:08 p.m., Darien Police were notified by the Bridgeport Police that the complainant’s vehicle had been located on Maplewood Avenue in their jurisdiction. The Bridgeport police reported that the vehicle was parked with several other stolen vehicles, and that when they approached the vehicles numerous juveniles were seen running from the area. Darien Detectives responded to the vehicle to process for evidence.