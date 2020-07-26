Two Denver shootings kill three, wound six

DENVER (AP) — Two shootings in Denver killed three people and wounded six others.

Two men died in a shooting around 10 p.m. Saturday in the Park Hill neighborhood. Two women and a man were wounded, according to police.

One of the women had non-life-threatening injuries and the other two victims' conditions weren't publicly known Sunday, police spokesman Jay Casillas said.

Police did not immediately release details about how the shooting unfolded or what preceded the shots, the Denver Post reported.

No arrests had been made.

“We’re asking for the public’s help to help us with the suspect information and what led to this shooting,” Casillas said.

Another shooting in the Denver suburb of Commerce City early Sunday killed one person and wounded three others, Commerce City police said.

The shooting happened at a large gathering around 3 a.m.