Two Darien businesses were recently burglarized

Mama Carmela's and CVS in Darien were both recently burglarized.

On Feb. 24 at about 4:45, Darien police officers were dispatched to CVS on the Post Road for the report of a larceny which had just taken place. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, but responding officers were unable to locate anyone matching the description. A CVS employee informed officers that the male entered the store and began to take numerous female cosmetics off the shelf. When the employee approached the male to ask if he needed help, the male ran for the door that exits into the rear parking lot. The CVS employee valued the stolen goods at about $1,540.

On Feb. 26, at about 5:15 a.m. an officer on patrol was flagged down in front of Mama Carmela’s deli. The two people informed the officer that someone had broken into the establishment at some point during the overnight hours. The two employees had arrived and found that the locking mechanism on the front door had been damaged. Inside, they found the cash register open and a quantity of cash missing. Detectives responded to the scene to process for evidence.