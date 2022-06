DARIEN — Two Darien High School seniors were selected as spring 2022 interns by the Stamford-based SoundWaters environmental education organization.

Sophie Petti and Lila Degenarro are working for five weeks at the nonprofit organization’s Coastal Education Center at Cove Island Park in Stamford.

The Darien contingent is part of a larger group of spring interns from several area high schools who, instead of attending classes for the final weeks of their high school careers, work in internships to experience a real world business environment.

At SoundWaters, the Darien High interns are working every day alongside and under the guidance of SoundWaters professional educators, teaching about the science of Long Island Sound to preschool, elementary and middle school students.

They are helping students in a classroom and lab setting as well as on the beach and in boats on Holly Pond in Darien, where their students do their field work.

Over the five-week period of their internship, the two interns are working with over 1,900 students.

Petti will be attending the Bucknell University in Bucknell, Pa., in the fall.

SoundWaters, founded in 1989, is the area’s premier environmental education organization focused on protecting Long Island Sound and its watershed.

SoundWaters hosts shipboard and land-based programs for 32,000 children annually, including 11,000 children from underserved communities. It also works to develop experiences that foster a sense of responsibility for the environment and encourage actions that ensure the sustainable future of the Long Island Sound ecosystem. For more information, visit soundwaters.org.