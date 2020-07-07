Two Brooklyn men arrested for alleged fraudulent use of credit cards in Darien

A Darien police car. A Darien police car. Photo: Staff / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Staff / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Two Brooklyn men arrested for alleged fraudulent use of credit cards in Darien 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

On June 25, at about 5 p.m., an employee of Darien Wine Port called Darien Police to report someone was attempting to make what the employee believed to be a fraudulent transaction over the phone using several different credit cards with varying names. The caller gave his name as Eric. The employee noted that this had occurred in the recent past with whom he believed to be the same suspect.

In an attempt to have the suspect arrive at the store, the employee had informed the suspect that the transaction for $479.56 in liquor had been successful and he could pick up his order. Detectives in plain clothes waited in the establishment for the suspect to arrive. A short time later, the employee identified the alleged suspect to officers as he pulled into the parking lot.

The alleged suspect, later identified as Jaekwon Faison, of Brooklyn, New York, came into the store and began to talk with the employee about receiving the order he had placed over the phone. At this time, detectives and patrol officers moved in and detained both Faison and a second individual, later identified as Kadeem Cornwall, also of Brooklyn, in the vehicle Faison had arrived in. Officers located a New York ID on Faison for an individual with the first name Eric and several credit cards with varying names on them. Officers detaining Cornwall searched the vehicle and allegedly discovered a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana in a backpack.

The substance later allegedly tested positive for the presence of THC and was weighed at 37 grams. Also in the back pack, police said, were a scale, numerous small baggies, and several credit cards.

Based on the above, both subjects were placed under arrest. Cornwall was charged with illegal use of a credit card, possession of a controlled substance, sale of a controlled substance, sixth-degree conspiracy to larceny, and third-degree identity theft. Faison was charged with illegal use of a credit card, sixth-degree conspiracy to larceny, and third-degree identity theft.

Both Cornwall and Faison were initially held on a $5,000 bond, which was later reduced to a written promise to appear by a State of CT bail commissioner. The pair are due in Stamford court on July 17. Officers would later determine that the card used for the attempted transaction belonged to an account holder in Texas. Contact was made with the account holder who confirmed he saw the attempted charge in Darien and declined the transaction.