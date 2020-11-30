Two 18-year-olds accused of 3 drive-by shootings in 7 days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Two 18-year-olds are accused of three drive-by shootings over seven days, Lake Charles police said Monday.

A news release said bond has been set at $750,000 each for Tyrell Byrd and Kiynen Davon Chieves. They were arrested Saturday, one day after the third shooting. Capt. Kevin Kirkum, a city police spokesman, said he did not know whether they had attorneys who could speak for them.

Evidence at the scenes linked them to shooting at a home with six occupants on Nov. 21 and shootings Nov. 24 and 27 at a second home, which had three occupants including a young child, Kirkum said in an email. He said nobody was hit. The residences are about a mile (1.7 kilometers) apart.

Kirkum said the continuing investigation kept him from describing the evidence linking the shootings, and detectives are looking into possible motives.

Each man was arrested on nine counts of attempted murder and nine of assault by drive-by shooting.