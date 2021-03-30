Turkmenistan: Autocratic president gets a seat in parliament

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Turkmenistan’s autocratic president has acquired a seat in parliament, a move seen as part of efforts to further tighten his already overwhelming control of the energy-rich Central Asian nation.

Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov became a member of the upper chamber of parliament in Sunday's balloting in which 231 electors from across the country filled 48 house seats. The election commission chief announced Berdymukhamedov's election in remarks carried Tuesday by the official daily Neutral Turkmenistan.