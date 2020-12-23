Turkey's president slams European court for Demirtas ruling ZEYNEP BILGINSOY Dec. 23, 2020 Updated: Dec. 23, 2020 8:29 a.m.
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president on Wednesday accused the European Court of Human Rights of “defending a terrorist” after it ruled that Turkey must immediately release from prison a prominent Kurdish politician.
Speaking to his ruling party's lawmakers, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called imprisoned politician Selahattin Demirtas a “terrorist" who was responsible for dozens of deaths during violent protests five years ago.
