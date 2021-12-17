Turkey's lira sinks to new low, prompting bank to intervene Dec. 17, 2021 Updated: Dec. 17, 2021 6:30 a.m.
A roast chestnut seller talks to customers in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
A man pulls a trolley with goods near the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
A seller waits for customers in his jewellery shop at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
A woman changes Turkish lira for USD at a currency exchange shop, in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s currency crashed to an new all-time low against the dollar Friday, a day after the Central Bank again lowered a key interest rate despite surging consumer prices, a move in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unconventional economic policy.
The lira’s fall prompted the Central Bank to intervene by selling off more foreign currency. It was the bank’s fifth intervention in recent weeks to attempt to prop up the lira.