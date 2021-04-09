Turkey demands apology after Draghi calls Erdogan a dictator

ROME (AP) — Turkey demanded an apology from Italy's premier Friday for having called President Tayyip Erdogan a “dictator,” a comment that added fuel to a dispute over a perceived seating snub involving a top European Union official and deepened an EU-Turkey rift at a time when the two sides had hoped for rapprochement.
Italian Premier Mario Draghi made the uncharacteristically undiplomatic comment Thursday at the end of an hour-long news conference devoted to Italy’s coronavirus pandemic response. He was asked his reaction to Erdogan’s treatment of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who was left without a chair during a Tuesday meeting in Ankara.