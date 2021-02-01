Tuesday: Explore Darien real estate, design trends with Darien panel at library event

Contributed photo

DARIEN — Local Darien professionals in real estate, architecture and interior design will discuss trends in those areas during a virtual “Exploring Darien” talk via Zoom with the Darien Library on Tuesday, Feb. 2, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The panel includes real estate broker Julie Peters of Houlihan Lawrence, Architect Charles Hilton, Principal of Charles Hilton Architects, and Fiona Leonard, Principal at Fiona Leonard Interiors.