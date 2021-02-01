Tuesday: Explore Darien real estate, design trends with Darien panel at library event Staff Feb. 1, 2021 Updated: Feb. 1, 2021 4:18 p.m.
Local experts are going to share trends in architecture, interior design, and real estate during a virtual “Exploring Darien” talk via the Zoom application on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The local experts will be: Real estate broker Julie Peters of Houlihan Lawrence, Architect Charles Hilton, Principal of Charles Hilton Architects and Fiona Leonard, Principal at Fiona Leonard Interiors. Pictured is the flyer for the event.
Contributed photo
DARIEN — Local Darien professionals in real estate, architecture and interior design will discuss trends in those areas during a virtual “Exploring Darien” talk via Zoom with
the Darien Library on Tuesday, Feb. 2, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The panel includes real estate broker Julie Peters of
Houlihan Lawrence, Architect Charles Hilton, Principal of Charles Hilton Architects, and Fiona Leonard, Principal at Fiona Leonard Interiors.