Trump to tariff steel and aluminum from Argentina and Brazil

President Donald Trump listens during an event to sign an executive order establishing the Task Force on Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Washington. less President Donald Trump listens during an event to sign an executive order establishing the Task Force on Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, ... more Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Trump to tariff steel and aluminum from Argentina and Brazil 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is accusing Argentina and Brazil of hurting U.S. farmers through currency manipulation and says he’ll slap tariffs on their steel and aluminum imports.

Trump also is calling on America’s central bank to act to prevent other countries from devaluing their currencies.

Both South American nations were among U.S. allies that Trump had exempted from steel and aluminum tariffs in March 2018.

Hours before he was to depart for a NATO conference in London, Trump tweeted that “Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies. which is not good for our farmers. Therefore, effective immediately, I will restore the Tariffs on all Steel & Aluminum that is shipped into the U.S. from those countries.”

Trump says the Fed should “Lower Rates & Loosen.”