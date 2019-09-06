Trump to make campaign stop in New Mexico

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in New Mexico as his re-election campaign hopes to flip the traditionally Democratic state.

The campaign announced Friday that the rally will take place Sept. 16 in Rio Rancho, a suburb of Albuquerque.

Trump's visits to Albuquerque during his first campaign drew large crowds and protests that devolved into violence, prompting police to turn out in riot gear.

While campaign officials say New Mexico could be in play in 2020, Democrats have long outnumbered Republicans when it comes to voter registration. Democrats also enjoyed a sweep during the last election cycle, solidifying their hold over the Legislature and other top offices.

Trump is likely to tout economic gains in the state, namely record revenues that have resulted from an oil and gas boom.