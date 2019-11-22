Trump says Pompeo might run for open Senate seat in Kansas

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump appears to be opening the door for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY'-oh) to run for an open Senate seat in his home state of Kansas.

Trump told “Fox & Friends” on Friday that Pompeo “loves what he's doing” but if he thought “there was a chance of losing that seat, I think he would do that, and he would win in a landslide.”

Many Republicans see Pompeo as their best candidate for preventing the race from becoming competitive in Kansas, where a Democrat hasn’t won a Senate seat since 1932.

Pompeo has said he’ll remain secretary of state as long as Trump will have him.

Ambassador Gordon Sondland testified in the House impeachment inquiry that Pompeo was kept informed of Trump’s effort to pressure Ukraine for investigations while military aid was withheld.