Trump probe subpoena served on Georgia secretary of state

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has received a subpoena related to special counsel Jack Smith's investigation of former President Donald Trump, who focused strongly on the state as he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss.
Smith was appointed last month to oversee not only the Justice Department's Mar-a-Lago investigation but also aspects of Trump's scramble to stay in power — including his effort in Georgia — and the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.