Trump-linked Georgia lawmaker to run for lieutenant governor

ATLANTA (AP) — State Sen. Burt Jones has filed to run for lieutenant governor in Georgia, launching another Republican candidacy that will be closely tied to denying Donald Trump's 2020 loss of Georgia's 16 electoral votes.
Jones, of Jackson, filed state campaign finance paperwork Friday after flirting with the bid for months. He's been acting like a candidate, most recently calling on Gov. Brian Kemp to launch a special session to ban public school districts from mandating that their students wear masks.