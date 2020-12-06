Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, in Washington. Giuliani urged Michigan Republican activists on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2020, to pressure the GOP-controlled Legislature to "step up" and award the state's 16 electoral votes to Trump despite Democrat Joe Biden's 154,000-vote victory. less FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, in ... more Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, AP Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for coronavirus.

The president confirmed in a Sunday afternoon tweet that the former New York mayor had tested positive. Giuliani has traveled extensively to battleground states in recent weeks in an effort to help Trump subvert his election loss.

Trump wished Giuliani a speedy recovery.

“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump wrote in his tweet.

Giuliani made an appearance earlier on Sunday on Fox News to speak about his legal challenges in several states on behalf of Trump.